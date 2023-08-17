TNERC asks Grid Controller to review wind, solar power curtailment by Tangedco

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has asked the Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco) now renamed the Grid Controller of India Limited to review the backdown instructions issued by Tangedco / State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) to the wind and solar power generators and verify whether the curtailments have been made in accordance with directions of APTEL judgement.

The commission has reviewed its order authorising the State Power Committee (SPC) to review the backdown instruction after Tata Power Company raised an objection to it as it violates the APTEL order dated August 2, 2021.

The petitioner, Tata Power Company, said that the commission has wholly ignored the vital fact that as per APTEL judgement, only Posoco had been authorised as an independent third party to conduct such enquiry and file a report and as such there is an error apparent on the face of the record.

“Since Tangedco, SLDC and Tantransco form the core of the State Power Committee, there will be bias and the requisite enquiry and verification will not be done in a fair and transparent manner,” it said.

Tangedco and SLDC argued that Posoco has no statutory authority to give its views in the process of adjudication of a dispute as the task of monitoring and review of the instructions given by them to the generators for backing down is only within the domain and jurisdiction of the concerned SLDC. They said that since representatives of SLDC, Tangedco and TANTRANSCO form only a minuscule of the State Power Committee, major representatives of the Committee are from the generators of the alleged bias and apprehension of the Review Petitioner that the requisite enquiry would not be conducted by SPC in a fair and transparent manner a misconceived one,” it added.

In the order, TNERC points out that SPC is yet to be formulated and the consequential Tamil Nadu State Power Committee (Conductor of Business) Rules are yet to be approved and notified in the gazette. Hence, it said that Posoco now Grid Controller of India Ltd should review the backdown instructions issued by Tangedco/SLDC to the generators.

