TNERC approves tariff for 500 MW pumped storage power purchase

In its order dated April 30, the commission adopted a tariff discovered through competitive bidding, fixing an annual fixed charge of Rs 123 lakh per MW with a declared cycle loss of 22.5%, resulting in a total annual storage cost of Rs 150.675 lakh per MW.

The project, located in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, will provide stored energy with a cumulative discharge capability of up to nine hours a day, including six hours of continuous discharge, mainly to meet the evening peak demand between 6 pm and midnight.