The surcharge is intended to compensate the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) for fixed costs it incurs on power purchase commitments that remain unutilised when consumers buy electricity from alternative sources. It will be levied only on the actual quantum of open access power drawn.

TNERC arrived at the rate after examining TNPDCL's power availability, scheduling and open access data for October 2025 to March 2026. Though the utility had an average unavailed capacity of 926.24 MW during the period, the commission identified 486.76 MW as stranded capacity attributable to open access consumers after a 15-minute block-wise assessment.

The commission approved Rs 8,795.16 crore as fixed capacity charges incurred by TNPDCL during the six months. Of this, Rs 384.18 crore was attributed to stranded capacity. After adjusting net demand charges of Rs 203.28 crore recovered from open access consumers, the net stranded cost recoverable stood at Rs 180.91 crore. Based on the adjusted open access energy quantum of 2,891.13 million units, TNERC fixed the additional surcharge at Rs 0.63 per unit.

The commission said non-collection of the surcharge would result in a revenue shortfall for the distribution utility, with the burden ultimately passed on to other categories of consumers.

The order applies to open access consumers purchasing power through third-party sales and power exchanges, including the Indian Energy Exchange and Power Exchange India Ltd.