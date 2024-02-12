TNERC amends rules to strengthen consumer grievance redressal forum

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission has amended the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) and Electricity Ombudsman (EO) Regulations, 2004 in line with the Centre's Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rule, 2020 for strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and monitoring the redressal of electricity consumer complaints.

According to the amendment notified by the TNERC, any electricity consumer aggrieved with the TANGEDCO could file a written complaint to the CGRF chairperson which can also be lodged through email.

Upon receiving the complaint, the forum should initiate an enquiry after serving notice to both the complainant and the Licensee. The Forum should complete the enquiry expeditiously and pass the appropriate order on the complaint within 30 days and in any case not exceeding 45 days from the date of receipt, the latest notification said. Earlier, the CGRF was to pass an order on the complaint within a maximum of 50 days.

To ensure the effective functioning of the CGRF, the regulation mandates that TANGEDCO should give wide publicity of the forum office, its complete address, e-mail ID, contact details and procedure for registration of grievances through print and electronic media, licensee's website, notice boards of its various offices and consumer's electricity bills. The Discom should set up a mechanism for monitoring the grievances redressal through a web portal.

"The performance of CGRF should also be monitored by the TNERC. The Licensee should furnish quarterly reports to the Commission and Ombudsman, the consumer grievance-related particulars showing the extent to which the time schedule has been followed in redressing the consumer grievances, " it said. The amended regulation also mandates a minimum of two years experience for the member who worked in a registered society or NGO or consumer organisation or consumer activist. CGRF comprises of chairperson and two members.