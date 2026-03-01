TNERC adopts tariff for 375 MW battery storage projects

In an order dated February 26, 2026, the Commission approved a capacity charge of Rs 3,15,000 per MW per month for Eagle Infra India Ltd, Maharashtra, which has been allotted five standalone storage units with a total capacity of 175 MW or 700 MWh. It also cleared Rs 3,16,000 per MW per month for OPG Power Generation Private Ltd, Tiruvallur, which will establish five units with a similar capacity of 175 MW or 700 MWh.

Onward Solar Power Private Ltd, Delhi, which matched the lowest discovered rate, has been allotted one unit of 25 MW or 100 MWh at Rs 3,15,000 per MW per month. Together, the three companies will set up the entire 375 MW capacity.

The projects will be implemented under the Build Own Operate model for 15 years under the Union government’s Viability Gap Funding scheme supported through the Power System Development Fund. The storage systems are configured for four-hour discharge and can operate up to 1.5 cycles a day to meet Tamil Nadu’s morning and evening peak demand.