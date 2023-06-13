TNeGA gets high-tech training centre, Nambikkai Inaiyam & e-Pettagam App launched

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has established a State training centre for e-Governance and launched Nambikkai Inaiyam (NI), a blockchain technology that documents and data – such as e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates, mark sheets, licenses, and land transaction records.

Similarly, a mobile application such as e-Pettagam App which will allow the public to securely share their e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates, and mark sheets through this App was also launched.

To fulfill the internal training needs of TNeGA and the external needs of other departmental stakeholders, the training centre measuring 2750 sqft has been set up at a cost of Rs. 1.93 crore inside the TNeGA Office.

The various training includes office training, e-district manager training, software simulation training, mobile app simulation training, GIS training, and e-procurement training.

The Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Digital Services (IT&DS) Dr.Palanivel Thiaga Rajan launched the Blockchain Backbone – Nambikkai Inaiyam in TNeGA today along with the Secretary, IT&DS, Advisor (Digital & Simplified Governance), MD, ELCOT and CEO, TNeGA. pic.twitter.com/NrzZ2ZPuOC — Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) (@TNeGA_Official) June 13, 2023

This facility, which was inaugurated by the State IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday, comprises two classrooms with a seating capacity of 56 each and is equipped with several facilities including high-speed connection and bandwidth will allow multiple users to work alongside during the training.

Nambikkai Inaiyam will allow the government to secure documents and data – such as e-Sevai certificates, academic certificates, mark sheets, licenses, and land transaction Records and protect them from tampering.

This will significantly cut down the need for residents of Tamil Nadu to travel and submit original documents for employment, admission, accessing government services, traveling, or working abroad. All verification will happen with the NI Blockchain which will certify that the digitized documents are not tampered/altered in any manner from when they were issued.

The NI blockchain will also allow the government to build efficient inter-departmental workflow and enable the secure exchange of data and digitized documents between the departments.

Accordingly, this will enable residents and businesses of Tamil Nadu to share their digitized documents in a secure and paperless manner for verification by employers, higher education institutions, government entities, Banks, and other authorities.