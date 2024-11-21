TNEB too named in Adani bribery case, TN govt must order probe: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out a court proceeding against the Adani group in the US pertaining to bribing government officials including the Tamil Nadu electricity department, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to initiate an investigation.

"Cases have been filed against the group and its chairman Gautam Adani in the US. It is shocking TNEB has also been named in the case," the senior leader said in a statement. He explained that as per the case details, Rs 1,750 crore has been paid as bribes to electricity department officials of Odisha, Jammu-Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh during July 2021 and February 2022.

"On September 16, 2021, TNEB and Adani Group entered into an agreement to procure 1000 MW of solar energy. This agreement corroborates the allegation raised in the US authorities. TNEB is functioning with Rs 1.8 lakh crore debt. Despite the power tariffs being increased after DMK came to power, the TNEB is not profitable. The reason is procuring power at higher costs," he alleged.

Ramadoss accused Gautam Adani met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the latter's house in Chennai on July 10. "What is the intention of the secret meeting? As the name of TNEB is in the list of organisations receiving bribes, an investigation should be ordered. Also, explanations on the Adani-CM meeting should be made open," he demanded.