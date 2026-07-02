TNEB rolls out online transfer counselling from July 6 amid transparency push

The move follows Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar's announcement that the government would introduce a transparent counselling process for employee transfers and promotions in the power utility.

In a circular issued on June 30, the utility instructed chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers to update the ERP system with the status of all transfer orders, including whether employees have been relieved and joined at their new stations.

The corporation said accurate vacancy data is essential for conducting online request transfer counselling, as discrepancies in employee postings have prevented the system from reflecting the actual vacancy position.