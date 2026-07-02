TNEB rolls out online transfer counselling from July 6 amid transparency push

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has directed all its field offices to complete the updation of employee transfer records and vacancy positions by July 3 ahead of the launch of an online counselling system for transfers and promotions from July 6, in a move aimed at ensuring transparency amid allegations that promotions and transfers during the previous DMK government were influenced by bribes.
The move follows Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar's announcement that the government would introduce a transparent counselling process for employee transfers and promotions in the power utility.
In a circular issued on June 30, the utility instructed chief engineers, superintending engineers and executive engineers to update the ERP system with the status of all transfer orders, including whether employees have been relieved and joined at their new stations.
The corporation said accurate vacancy data is essential for conducting online request transfer counselling, as discrepancies in employee postings have prevented the system from reflecting the actual vacancy position.
The circular warned that the updation exercise must be completed by 11.59 pm on July 3, after which access to modify the records would be restricted. It also stated that any delay or deviation would not be accepted and the concerned officers would be held responsible.
The online counselling process will be conducted through the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal for employees of TNPDCL, TANTRANSCO, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) and Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Ltd (TNPGCL).
Earlier this month, the utility had instructed employees who had received transfer, promotion or internal selection orders up to May 31 to join their new postings by June 25.
It warned that failure to comply would result in the automatic cancellation of the transfer orders, requiring employees to submit fresh applications under the new online request transfer process. It also made clear that modification requests for promotees and internal selection candidates would not be entertained.
The HRMS-based online counselling portal will remain open for employees to register request transfer applications from July 6 to July 20, marking the first phase of the utility's digital transfer and promotion system.