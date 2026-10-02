TNEB launches 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot for power plaints

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has introduced a 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot to enable consumers to register complaints related to electricity services and ensure they are promptly forwarded to the concerned officials for redressal.
The new facility, named TNEB Chatbot, has been developed as part of the board's efforts to make it easier for consumers to report complaints. To access the service, consumers have to send "HI" to 94987 94987 through WhatsApp.
The chatbot will then obtain the details of the complaint using the consumer's mobile number or service connection number and forward it to the concerned official for immediate action.
The facility is intended to enable faster registration and processing of complaints and help ensure that grievances are addressed within the stipulated time. The board said it would continue to take measures to resolve consumer grievances promptly and improve electricity services.