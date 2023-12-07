TNEA to be upgraded for efficiency

CHENNAI: In a bid for a more efficient process, the online engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu to be upgraded with more facilities for the students would be developed.

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to conduct counselling for engineering aspirants.

A senior official from the DOTE told DT Next that in order to reduce the number of non-admitted students in engineering colleges after getting the allotment order, the system of ensuring admission of students has been introduced in the online system.

Pointing out that the Tamil Nadu government has implemented admission to undergraduate professional courses on preferential basis to students of government schools, he said there were some issues that students, who shift schools, have to get multiple transfer certificates to get the 7.5% horizontal quota.

“The online system would help the students to get the transfer certificates quite faster”, he said adding “this would also increase the number of government school students getting engineering seats”.

Stating that a total of 8,771 government school students have been admitted during this academic year, he said this figure is likely to touch more than 10,000 in the coming academic year. The DOTE official said that the online admission system will also have additional features including SMS alerts for every admission process from registration till getting the seat allotment.

“Similarly, the students will also get to know about the advantages and job opportunities for each engineering course through the online system”, he said adding “likewise, they (students) will also get thorough information about the engineering college that are participating in the counselling process”.