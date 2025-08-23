TNEA supplementary counselling: Tentative seats allotted to over 9,000 students

CHENNAI: With more than 20,000 applications received for supplementary counselling for over 42,000 engineering seats, 9,181 students were given tentative allotments.

Supplementary counselling is the last part of engineering admission, which invites students, who cleared the Class 12 exams held in June. This is also the final opportunity for students who did not participate in the three rounds of counselling.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Saturday said that the supplementary counselling was held from August 21-23. “Since the last date for choice filling ended on August 22, as many as 8,935 students under the general category were allotted seats. Also, 8 government school students who availed 7.5% horizontal reservation have also been allotted the seats,” the official added.

For vocational candidates, the official said that 200 students were allotted seats. “Similarly, 38 government school students have also got seat allotments. As the total number of vacant seats was 42,537, the exact figure of the total number of students who have joined the colleges will be known only on August 26 (Tuesday),” the official stated.