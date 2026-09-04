TNEA supplementary counselling begins with 56,530 seats on offer

CHENNAI: Choice filling for supplementary counselling under Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) began on Thursday for 18,548 eligible applicants, with 56,530 engineering seats available across various categories.
According to the TNEA schedule, candidates can fill and submit their preferred choices of colleges from 11 am on September 4 to 5 pm on September 5.
Of the 18,548 eligible applicants, 13,484 are academic general candidates, 205 are vocational general candidates, 4,798 are academic government school candidates, and 61 are vocational government school candidates.
The 56,530 seats available for allotment include 53,668 under the academic general category, 2,731 under vocational general, 31 under academic government school and 100 under vocational government school categories.
The tentative allotment will be released on September 7, with candidates required to confirm their allotment by 7 pm the same day. The provisional allotment list will be released on September 9.
The supplementary counselling follows the earlier rounds of TNEA counselling, through which 1,44,295 students have already secured engineering seats in colleges across Tamil Nadu. The supplementary round gives eligible candidates another opportunity to secure seats from vacancies left after the general counselling process.
With 56,530 seats being offered in the supplementary round alone, a substantial number of seats are still vacant in engineering colleges. Officials and colleges expect that more than 40,000 engineering seats could remain vacant after this year's admission process.