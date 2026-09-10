TNEA supplementary counselling: Around 9000 students receive provisional allotment

CHENNAI: In the engineering admissions, provisional allotment was given to 8,895 students, which include 8,823 under the academic general category, 21 from government schools under 7.5% quota, 129 under the vocational general category and 12 in vocational streams from government schools under 7.5% quota.
The supplementary counselling was conducted for 18,548 eligible students. Choice filling was held from September 4 and 5.
As many as 56,530 engineering seats were available for allotment. Of these, 53,668 seats were under academic general, 2,731 under vocational general, 31 under academic government and 100 under vocational government categories.
With the supplementary counselling allotments, the total number of provisional allotments issued include special reservation, general counselling and supplementary counselling, has reached 1,53,280.
The Directorate of Technical Education has also announced that choice filling for SCA-to-SC conversion counselling will begin today (September 10).
The conversion counselling is aimed at filling seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) candidates that remain vacant so far.