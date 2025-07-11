TNEA: Spl category counselling completed, general counselling to commence on July 14

CHENNAI: With the conclusion of engineering counselling for the special category candidates, the general category counselling has been slated to begin on Monday. Over two lakh aspirants are expected to participate in this process.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) sources here on Thursday said counselling was concluded for the aspirants of special categories, including differently abled students, wards of ex-servicemen and sports quota candidates.

A senior DoTE official noted that all formalities, including the provisional allocation of engineering seats for special category students, will be wound up on Friday.

The official confirmed that the much-awaited counselling for general category students will commence from July 14. The final date of counselling would be August 9

Similar to the previous year, the general category counselling will take place in three rounds this year too. Students from the general category, who occupy ranks 1 to 39,145 in the merit list, can file their choices from July 14 to July 16.

The official said similarly, in round two of counselling, candidates who secured ranks from 39,146 to 1,37,710 in the merit list can file their choices from July 26 to July 28. And in round three of counselling, those who secured ranks 1,37,711 to 2,39,299 in the merit list can file their choices from August 7 to August 9.