TNEA registration deadline extended to June 5; random numbers to be released on June 10

Though no reason has been officially cited for the extension, officials had told DT Next that the delay in revaluation process of Class 12 marksheets, which hit a controversy in the recent days, could affect the commencement of engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, where lakhs of students are awaiting counselling.

Officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts engineering counselling in the State, said they expected the CBSE revaluation process, which began on June 1, to be completed within 10 days, enabling counselling to proceed as scheduled.

"If the process extends beyond the expected timeline, there could be a delay in counselling," an official had said.