TNEA registration deadline extended to June 5; random numbers to be released on June 10

CHENNAI: The deadline for registering for engineering admissions under the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) process has been extended to June 5. Earlier, aspirants were required to register by June 2.
Consequently, the release of random numbers, which was scheduled for June 5, has been postponed to June 10.
So far, 2,81,502 students have registered for engineering admission, the registration of which had begun on May 3. Of the total applicants, 2,17,627 have completed the payment process, while 1,84,053 students have uploaded their certificates.
The last date for uploading certificates was earlier fixed as June 6. As per the earlier schedule, offline certificate verification at TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs) will be held from June 8 to June 20 and the rank list is scheduled to be released on June 29.
The detailed counselling schedule, including choice filling, seat allotment, confirmation of allotted seats, reporting to colleges and payment of fees, will be announced later.
Though no reason has been officially cited for the extension, officials had told DT Next that the delay in revaluation process of Class 12 marksheets, which hit a controversy in the recent days, could affect the commencement of engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu, where lakhs of students are awaiting counselling.
Officials from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts engineering counselling in the State, said they expected the CBSE revaluation process, which began on June 1, to be completed within 10 days, enabling counselling to proceed as scheduled.
"If the process extends beyond the expected timeline, there could be a delay in counselling," an official had said.