TNEA rank list to be released on June 26

CHENNAI: As the certificate verifications for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu are at the finishing stage, the rank list will be released on June 26.

With the enrollment for admissions started on May 5, the total number of students, who registered and uploaded their certificates, to get engineering seats, was about 1.5 lakh.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2023), said that after certificate verifications all the student's data will be scrutinised according to their marks scored in the Class XII board exams (State and CBSE).

"After scrutinising, the rank list will be released on June 26", he said adding "accordingly, the students will have to upload their choice of course and colleges".

Stating that each student will have the option to select five colleges, the DOTE official said even if the students could not get admission to the selected college, they will be given another list of colleges during counselling.

"Even if they do not get their choice of course, other options will also be available for them", he added.

Pointing out that counselling for students under special categories such as differently abled candidates, wards of ex-servicemen, and applicants, who apply under sports quota will be held from July 2 to July 5, the official said the counselling for students under general category will begin from July 7 to August 24.

"A total of four rounds of counselling will be held for the students coming under general category," he said after getting final confirmation from the students with regard to seat allotment, the final list of the candidates, who will pursue various courses in different colleges across the State, will be released.

"The engineering colleges across the State for the first year are expected to be opened in the second week of September this year," he added.