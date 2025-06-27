TNEA rank list released: 145 students secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks

CHENNAI: The rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions was released on Friday with a total of 145 students having secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks. Accordingly, the much awaited engineering counselling will start from July 7.

Releasing the merit list, Higher Education minister Govi Chezhiaan, said that as many as 2,41,643 students, who have enrolled for engineering admissions, were in the merit list. "Of the total 145 students, who have secured 200 out of 200 cut-off marks, as many as four candidates were from government schools and have availed 7.5% reservation", he added.

The minister said that if there are any doubts with regard to rank list, the students could approach grievances redressal cell from June 28 to July 2.

Stating that the engineering counselling will begin from July 7 for differently abled, wards of ex-servicemen and sports candidates, the minister said the general counselling will begin from July 14 to August 19.