TNEA: Over 7,900 provisional seats allotted in supplementary counselling

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) coming to an end, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has given 7,964 provisional allotments to students who had applied for supplementary counselling here on Sunday.

For the general category, 7,767 seats were allotted, followed by 7 allotments under the 7.5% reservation (academic government).

In the vocational general category, 165 seats were allotted, and 25 were under the 7.5% reservation in (vocational government). For the current year, it’s expected that over 1.45 lakh students are set to pursue engineering.

As per official data, over 3.02 lakh applications were received as opposed to 2.49 lakh applications in 2024.