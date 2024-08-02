TNEA counselling: Over 24k secure tentative seats in 1st round

CHENNAI: Thousands of students were issued tentative allotments of engineering seats in the first round of TNEA counselling. Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and Electronics and Communication Engineering were the top preference, per usual, among the first batch of candidates.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) secretary Dr T Purushothaman said that of the 26,678 general category candidates, tentative allocations were made to 21,408 students.

He said that of the 1,406 eligible government school students availing 7.5% horizontal quota, tentative seat allocations were made to 1,241 applicants.

"Altogether, 24,177 students got tentative allocations in the first round," he said, adding that those who got tentative allotments should confirm their seats. If they fail to affirm within the stipulated time, their allotment may lead to cancellation.

Once the students confirm that they will take up the allocated courses and colleges, provisional allocations will be made to them periodically.

Round two of the counselling will be held for the candidates who secured cut-off marks between 178 and 142 from August 10 to August 12. The third round of counselling for candidates who got cut-off marks between 141 and 77, will be held from August 23 to August 25.

A senior Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official said most students have preferred Computer Science and related courses this year as well.

"A good number of students have also opted for Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical Engineering", he said adding "as the real estate sector is booming, many students have also taken up Civil and Mechanical Engineering."