TNEA counselling ends, over 1.23 lakh students get seats

CHENNAI: The counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for 2024 came to an end on Wednesday with more than 1.23 lakh students getting engineering seats this year.

Accordingly, the formalities of the final round of counselling for the students from Schedule Caste Arunthathiyar (SCA), who could avail 3 % internal quota, were completed. A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), seeking anonymity, said that the next step is to get the final figure of the students from all the quotas, who will be joining various engineering colleges, on Thursday.

He said that 100% of engineering seats were filled at Anna University and its CEG campus, Madras Institute of Technology campus, Alagappa College of Technology and its department colleges in the State. “Similarly, all engineering seats were also filled in little over 30 affiliated engineering colleges of Anna University across the State,” he added.

According to the official, B.Tech and BE courses related to Computer Science, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Machine Learning were the favourite among the students.

“This year, the students have selected the colleges according to the institution’s performance, which was uploaded by the DoTE from the beginning of the engineering counselling,” he said, adding that “several engineering colleges could not fill even 10% of the available seats”.