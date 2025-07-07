TNEA counselling begins for special category students

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu engineering counselling has begun for the students with disabilities, wards of ex-servicemen and sportsperson, who studied in government schools to avail 7.5% horizontal reservation.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which handles the admissions, said on Monday that based on the rank list published last month, 137 disabled students, who studied in government schools from classes 6-12, and availing 7.5% horizontal quota, are expected to be vying for 699 available engineering seats.

A senior DoTE official said that 363 sports candidates, who were in the merit list, will be attending the counselling for 38 seats. “Similarly, we’re expecting around 12 students in the wards of ex-servicemen category for the 11 available seats,” he added. “Tentative allotment will be made today (July 8) at 7 am. Students have to confirm their allocation by 5 pm today. Once the students have given their confirmation, the provisional allocation list will be released by 9 pm.”

The much-awaited general counselling for students seeking engineering seats will begin from July 14 and go on till August 19.