TNEA counselling: 485 students apply for 9,237 seats in disabled category

CHENNAI: The engineering counselling for students under special general category such as disabled students, eminent sport persons and wards of ex-servicemen began on Wednesday.

Under the disabled category, 485 candidates will be applying against 9,238 available seats. Likewise, 1,377 students were eligible to apply for 138 seats. And, 2,449 will be participating in the counselling for 457 seats. Sources from the DoTE said that the tentative allocation will be made on July 11.

After confirmation from students, the final provisional list will be released on July 12.

Meanwhile, following the requests from teaching aspirants, enrolment for B Ed admission in the government and government aided colleges has been extended till July 21.