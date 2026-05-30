TNEA applications rise, enrolment expected to surpass last year

The number of applications for engineering courses varies each year depending on factors such as employment opportunities, family economic conditions and student preferences.

Tamil Nadu has over 443 engineering colleges offering nearly 2.55 lakh seats. During the previous academic year, over 2.20 lakh students joined the courses. Registration for TNEA began on May 3. As of now, around 2.74 lakh students have registered, while more than 2.06 lakh candidates have paid the application fee.

Officials expect admissions to exceed last year’s figures. Students are also likely to show greater interest in core disciplines such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), amid expectations of improved employment prospects in these sectors in the coming years.