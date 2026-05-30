TNEA applications rise, enrolment expected to surpass last year

CHENNAI: Applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) have increased compared to last year, with officials expecting enrolment to rise further before the registration deadline on June 2.
The number of applications for engineering courses varies each year depending on factors such as employment opportunities, family economic conditions and student preferences.
Tamil Nadu has over 443 engineering colleges offering nearly 2.55 lakh seats. During the previous academic year, over 2.20 lakh students joined the courses. Registration for TNEA began on May 3. As of now, around 2.74 lakh students have registered, while more than 2.06 lakh candidates have paid the application fee.
Officials expect admissions to exceed last year’s figures. Students are also likely to show greater interest in core disciplines such as Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), amid expectations of improved employment prospects in these sectors in the coming years.
The increase in applications comes despite large-scale lay-offs by several leading information technology companies in India and abroad.
According to officials of the Directorate of Technical Education, uncertainty surrounding this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), following allegations of irregularities and the subsequent cancellation of the examination, has prompted many medical aspirants to consider engineering courses. As a result, applications for TNEA have crossed 2.5 lakh.
Educationist Ashwin said, “The cut-off marks for engineering admissions have declined this year, boosting students’ confidence in securing seats in reputed colleges. Many perceive engineering as a quicker way to finding jobs, in comparison to arts and science courses. Engineering students often begin earning through internships from the third year itself, which has contributed to the growing interest in the discipline.”
With the registration process set to conclude on June 2, officials expect the number of applications to increase further in the coming days.