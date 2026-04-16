TNEA application process to begin in May second week

For 2025-2026, Tamil Nadu had 11 government engineering colleges, 3 government-aided engineering colleges, 4 constituent colleges of Anna University, and 16 university colleges under Anna University. Additionally, the State had 89 autonomous engineering colleges and 368 self-financing engineering colleges.

Admissions to BE, BTech, and BArch programmes across these institutions are conducted through a single-window counselling system managed by the TNEA Committee.