TNEA application process to begin in May second week

CHENNAI: The application process for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu will commence in the second week of May, according to an announcement from the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) Committee.
For 2025-2026, Tamil Nadu had 11 government engineering colleges, 3 government-aided engineering colleges, 4 constituent colleges of Anna University, and 16 university colleges under Anna University. Additionally, the State had 89 autonomous engineering colleges and 368 self-financing engineering colleges.
Admissions to BE, BTech, and BArch programmes across these institutions are conducted through a single-window counselling system managed by the TNEA Committee.
Meanwhile, the Class 12 public exam (state board) has been completed, and answer sheet evaluation is in progress. The results are expected to be declared on May 8.
A recent official meeting chaired by the principal secretary of the Higher Education Department discussed the commencement of engineering admissions. Based on this meeting, the official notification is expected to be released in the second week of May.
In 2025–26, more than 1.90 lakh seats across 421 colleges affiliated with Anna University were approved, out of which, 1,53,445 were filled, leaving 37,179 seats vacant. Over 3.02 lakh students had registered for counselling for BE and BTech courses.
For any information on admissions and counselling, visit www.tneaonline.org