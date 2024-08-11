TNEA: 6,700 denied course choice in 1st round of general counselling

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) counselling entered the second round on Saturday, with more than 6,700 students, who participated in the first round, could not get provisional allotments in the general category.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) told DT Next that of the total of 26,654 students, who appeared for the first round of counselling, only 19,922 were given provisional allocations. “As many as 6,732 students could not be provided engineering seat allocation since their choice of courses and colleges could not be fulfilled according to the merit list”, he added.

“Students, who got provisional allotments have to join the respective colleges on or before August 16”, he said. Details of fees paid by them and certificates surrendered at student facilitation centres will be sent to the respective colleges, the official added.

The DOTE official said that the students, who secured cut-off marks from 178.9 to 142 are expected to participate in the second round of counselling, which is crucial since more than 70,000 candidates will be attending.

“The tentative allotments will be given to these students on August 13 and they have to confirm it before August 14”, he said and pointed out that according to the choice of the students based on the merit list, the provisional allocations will be made on August 15.

The third and final round of counselling for the students, who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5, is set to be conducted from August 23. Accordingly, the tentative allotment of seats will be released on August 24.

Amid several complaints that middlemen were trying to lure parents assuring engineering seats of their choice, the DOTE made it very clear that the TNEA team would never contact students and ask them for usernames and passwords or suggest college names to fill out choices. “It is important for students to be aware of such fraudulent calls and not respond to them”, the official added.