TNEA 2026-27 to commence from third week of May

CHENNAI: With the Class 12 board exam results expected to be announced on May 8, after the election results, the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission 2026-27 is set to commence in the third week of May. This year, more than eight lakh students appeared for the board exams.
About two lakh engineering seats are available across more than 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University. These seats are allocated through an online counselling process conducted under a single-window system by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).
A senior Higher Education department official on Thursday said that last year, over three lakh students from TN and other states participated in the TNEA.
"This year the enrollment for engineering admissions will begin from May third week," he said, adding, "the merit list will be released in June and the online counselling process will start from July."
Noting that the notification of exact dates for engineering admission will be released after the election results, the official said this year the number of applications is expected to increase as most of the colleges, under Anna University, have increased the seats in trending courses, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Science, and Robotics.