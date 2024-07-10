TNEA 2024 rank list, counselling dates to be out today

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated rank list of aspirants seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu is all set to be released on Wednesday, and the Directorate of Technical Education is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule.

The process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2024 started on May 6 and about 1.9 lakh students enrolled. TNEA in-charge Professor T Purushothaman told DT Next that the rank list would be published at 10.30 am and uploaded on https://www.tneaonline.org/.

When asked whether counselling dates would be announced while releasing the rank list, he said the schedule would be released based on the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) provisional academic list. The TNEA website, which is closed now, would reopen immediately after the rank list is published, he said.

The official said there would be three rounds of counselling. "According to their rank list, the counselling will be conducted," he added.

Explaining the importance of the counselling schedule, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said the aspirants would be keen to know the dates so as to prepare well in advance to select the courses and colleges of their choice.

It would be interesting to see the rank list to know how many students would score full cut-off marks this year, he added. In the 2022 admission period, as many as 132 students scored 200 out of 200, while it was 102 in 2023.