TNEA 2024: Provisional list of round 2 allotments today

CHENNAI: With round-two choice filling for aspirants to Tamil Nadu engineering seats over, the provisional allotments will be made for them on Tuesday. The second round of engineering counselling assumes significance with over 77,000 students eligible to participate.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said a large number of students will get engineering admissions in this round compared to the first round. Pointing out that in the first round of counselling only 26,654 students were eligible to participate, he said in the second round, 77,948 aspirants will be able to attend.

Accordingly, the students who secured cut-off marks from 178.9 to 142 are expected to participate in the round-two counselling. The students should confirm their tentative allotments before 5 pm on August 14.

Stating that after the confirmation, the provisional list will be released on August 23, the DoTE official said students who got the provisional allotments will report to the colleges on a specified date which would be informed shortly.

He said the third and final round of counselling for those who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77.5 will be conducted from August 23 and tentative allotments released on August 26.