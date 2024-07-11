TNEA 2024: Girls bag top ranks, counselling from July 22

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated rank list of the students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu was released on Wednesday, with girls bagging the top two ranks. The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) also announced the counselling schedule for engineering admissions – from July 22 to September 11.

Releasing the rank list, DoTE Director and Commissioner K Veera Raghava Rao said 65 students from the general category have secured 100% (200 out of 200) cut-off marks. Thosithaa Lakshmi, who studied in a private school at Chengalpattu, secured first rank in the merit list while Nilanjana K, who pursued her studies in Tirunelveli, got second rank.

The DoTE official said Ravani S, who studied in a government school from class 6 to 12, has secured first rank by scoring 199.50 out of 200 under the 7.5% horizontal reservation category.

On the counselling schedule, Rao said this year also the counselling will be conducted in three rounds. Accordingly, the students, who have secured between 200 and 179 cut-off marks in the general category will participate in the first round from July 29 to 31, with provisional allotment scheduled on August 10.

In the second round, candidates who got cut-off marks between 178.9 and 142 will participate from August 10 to 12. The provisional allotment will be made for them on August 23. The third and final round of counselling will be held from August 23 to 28 for students who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77. The provisional allotment will be made on September 4.

The counselling for the students under the 7.5% government reservation category will be held from July 29 to 31 and the provisional allocation will be made on August 10.

The DoTE commissioner said this year a total of 2.53 lakh students have applied for engineering admission of which 2.09 lakh have paid the registration fees and got the random numbers. However, 1,99,868 eligible students were in the rank list.