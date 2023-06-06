TNEA 2023: Random numbers to be assigned today

CHENNAI: With the online enrolment for engineering admissions coming to an end, the next step will begin on Tuesday when random numbers will be assigned to the applicants.

Certificate verifications will go on till June 20 and counselling will start on July 2. The certificate verification will be done online, for which aspirants may visit facilitation centres to do certificate verification. There are 110 facilitation centres, including 11 in Chennai, established for this purpose. Besides certificate verification, grievances redressal team will also be present at each facilitation centre. This year, the number of applications is higher than last year.

While 1.8 lakh students applied last year, there are 2,29,167 applicants this year, said an official. Of them, 1,55,124 candidates have completed all formalities, including uploading certificates, he added. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 (TNEA 2023) is completely online, including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. Counselling for special category students (differently abled, wards of ex-service personnel and sports quota) will be held from July 2 to July 5, while the process for students coming under general category and candidates availing 7.5% government quota will be held from July 7 to July 24.