TNCSC to set up 100 new Amudham stores

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has decided to open 100 new Amudham Departmental Stores (ADS) across the State.

“To market essential commodities such as pulses and cereals, fast-moving consumer goods at less than MRP and thus to check the price rises in the open market effectively, we are taking steps to open more Amudham Departmental Stores, which will operate in a self-service moto,” a senior official from the TNCSC told DT Next.

“We are keen to upscale the coverage by opening more Amudham stores across the state for the benefit of the common people. With the existing 22 ADS shops in the Chennai region and 5 in the Cuddalore region, 100 new shops will be open to the public soon,” the official said.

“With these Amudham stores, the competition between the private departmental stores would be in control and the consumers would benefit more,” the official noted.

Meanwhile, the department has invited a fresh tender to procure toor dhal and palmolein for August.

“We have advised the consumers who did not get their toor dhal and palmolein for July, to avail

the commodities in August too at their respective Fair Price Shops,” the official added.

It may be noted that 54 Amma Amudham Departmental Stores (AADS) are also functioning across the State.