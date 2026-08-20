TNCSC loadmen protest hits rice transportation to PDS outlets

The protestors charged that the government failed to pay heed to their demands and that no official initiated steps for a talk.

According to loadmen, they have been demanding the pending order of a 60 per cent wage hike with effect from July 12, 2025, green cards for all the loadmen attached to the TNCSC and elections for the recognition of their union.

The members noted that they were staging a series of protests in June when a group of officials held talks with the workers, assuring them they would fulfil their demands by July. However, he said, even as August is ending soon, the promises by the officials remain unfulfilled. As the officials haven't invited them for a talk to date, the agitators commenced their indefinite strike from Tuesday across the State.

As a part of the statewide strike, the loadmen working at the TNCSC rice mills and godowns functioning at Adavathur, Tiruvanaikoil, Srirangam, Manapparai, Musiri and Samayapuram in Tiruchy region stopped loading of rice bags and staged a protest.