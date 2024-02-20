TNCRW writes to Stalin, requests TN govt to present Child Budget

CHENNAI: Reacting to the State Budget presented on Monday, the members of Tamil Nadu Child Rights WatcTamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin requested the government to present a child budget in the assembly to highlight the priorities of the State.

Meanwhile, TNCRW also requested to implement the initiatives under the TN State Policy for Children 2021, specifically related to the welfare of children.

As per the press note from TNCRW, the initiatives under the policy include improving the academic skills of children in government schools, effective functioning of school management committees (SMCs), special attention to promoting children's sports skills in schools and setting up playgrounds in urban and rural areas with an emphasis of having more spaces for girls.

Besides this, TNCRW also urged the government for measures to be taken to prevent children from drug addiction.

Meanwhile, the members of the TNCRW in the letter to CM, welcomed the decision to rename Directorate of Social Defence (DSD) into department of child welfare and special services, which was a long-standing demand for a separate department for child welfare.

"The particular rebranding signifies a more proactive and comprehensive approach by the State government to protect the rights and interests of children and ensure their holistic development and security," stated the letter.

Further, through the letter, the TNCRW pointed out that the Centre for excellence in Autism in Chennai for Rs 25 crore is a major initiative for supporting children with neurodevelopmental disabilities and their families.

"Additionally, setting up a model observation home in Coimbatore for children in conflict with law demonstrates the caring and rehabilitative approach of juvenile justice," added the letter.