TNCRW seeks independent review of GEM Granites POCSO case

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has called for an independent review of the reported investigation into the Pocso case involving GEM Granites chairman R Veeramani, stressing the need for accountability, protection of survivors and stronger child-protection mechanisms.
The organisation said the case came to the attention of police in October 2025 after a pen drive containing video footage allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of a minor was submitted. Though a Pocso case was registered, police reportedly filed a closure report after the initial investigation, citing insufficient evidence and difficulties in identifying the child. The Special Pocso Court subsequently rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation.
According to TNCRW, the renewed probe reportedly helped investigators identify the location, trace the survivor and arrest Veeramani and two associates in August 2026. The police have also reportedly begun examining the possibility of other survivors and individuals who may have been connected to the alleged offences.
TNCRW said the developments raised questions about whether the police explored every possible investigative avenue during the initial probe. However, it stressed that such questions should be examined impartially and must not be treated as proof of guilt before completion of judicial proceedings.
The organisation urged authorities to preserve and forensically examine digital and documentary evidence, identify and protect any additional survivors, and investigate possible facilitators wherever evidence warrants. It also sought confidentiality, counselling, rehabilitation and legal assistance for survivors.
TNCRW further called for continued judicial oversight and proposed a district-level Pocso case review committee involving representatives from the Pocso court, Special Juvenile Police Unit, District Child Protection Unit, Child Welfare Committee, District Legal Services Authority and civil society organisations.
It said justice must extend beyond arrest or conviction to ensuring that survivors are heard, protected and rehabilitated, while institutional failures are addressed.
Additionally, TNCRW urged the Madras High Court's Juvenile Justice and Pocso Committee to take a series of measures to strengthen the investigation and monitoring of child sexual abuse cases.
The organisation sought an impartial inquiry and requested that the probe be monitored by a sitting High Court judge. It also called for independent examination of the circumstances surrounding the proposed closure of the case and forensic scrutiny of electronic evidence, including its preservation and chain of custody.
It also proposed district- and State-level Pocso case review committees and a structured review of cases ending in closure, discharge or acquittal. The organisation urged stronger child-protection policing, Child Helpline 1098, forensic capacity, Special Courts and periodic monitoring of cases from complaint to final outcome.