TNCRW seeks independent review of GEM Granites POCSO case

The organisation said the case came to the attention of police in October 2025 after a pen drive containing video footage allegedly depicting the sexual abuse of a minor was submitted. Though a Pocso case was registered, police reportedly filed a closure report after the initial investigation, citing insufficient evidence and difficulties in identifying the child. The Special Pocso Court subsequently rejected the closure report and ordered further investigation.

According to TNCRW, the renewed probe reportedly helped investigators identify the location, trace the survivor and arrest Veeramani and two associates in August 2026. The police have also reportedly begun examining the possibility of other survivors and individuals who may have been connected to the alleged offences.

TNCRW said the developments raised questions about whether the police explored every possible investigative avenue during the initial probe. However, it stressed that such questions should be examined impartially and must not be treated as proof of guilt before completion of judicial proceedings.