TNCMPFL increases price of 5 litre standardised milk pack from ₹210 to ₹220

CHENNAI: In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL), which sells milk under the brand name of Aavin, has increased the price of a 5 litre standardised milk pack from Rs 210 to Rs 220.

"The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producer's Federation Limited is selling various types of sachet milk at Chennai metro and suburbs. Price revision is being done to meet out the handling processing charges, transportation and logistics cost. At present, the State-run Aavin is selling 500 ml standardised milk sachet at Rs 22, 5 litre SM pack of Rs 210. To match with the 500 ml SM sachet, the Federation may revise the price of 5 litre pouch to Rs 220," said an internal circular issued by TNCMPFL marketing division.

Further, the Federation said that the price revision comes into force with effect from tomorrow (Saturday).

"The price revision comes into force with effect from August 12 onwards. Hence the Regional Managers, AGMs and DMs in zonal officers are instructed to implement the price revision of SM 5 litre packet, " it added.

The last price revision for various types of milk sachet and pack was implemented on May 16, 2021. Then, the price of SM 500 ml was reduced by Rs 3 i.e., from Rs 47 to Rs 44 per litre and SM 5 litre pack from Rs 225 to Rs 210.

Further, FCM price except card rate was increased for 500 ml By Rs 6 and the price of Team Mate was increased for 500 ml by Rs 4, 1000 ml by Rs 11 on November 5, 2022.