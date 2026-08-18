TNCDW audit flags Rs 107.94 crore deficiencies in 186 blocks

MADURAI: A special audit of financial records of Block Level Federations (BLFs) under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) has identified deficiencies totalling Rs 107.94 crore in 186 blocks in Central and Northern Tamil Nadu, with auditors finding unsupported payments, manipulated bills and scheme funds transferred to Block Mission Managers, Block Coordinators and their relatives instead of actual beneficiaries, revealed the RTI documents.
The audit, initially covering transactions from April 2023 to March 2026, found that funds meant for women’s welfare schemes had in several instances been diverted from the intended beneficiaries, while the audit team also detected serious lapses in financial documentation, bank transactions and utilisation of government funds. “These amounts are meant to improve the livelihood of rural women,” said Radhakrishnan, a Theni-based RTI activist who had obtained the documents from the government.
The special audit was ordered after the TNCDW Managing Director proposed verification of financial records of all 388 Block Level Federations to ensure that government scheme funds reached the intended beneficiaries. The proposal was approved during the 15th Audit Committee meeting held on March 6.
The Managing Director subsequently ordered verification of financial records of all 388 Block Level Federations in Tamil Nadu.