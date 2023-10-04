TNCC will support Stalin in Cauvery issue, says Karur MP

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will always go hand in hand with the state government here on the Cauvery issue, said Karur MP S Jothimani on Tuesday. She urged the Centre to take into account the storage of water in the minor dams constructed by Karnataka and take an unbiased decision on the issue.

Speaking to reporters in Karur, Jothimani said, Karnataka government is doing injustice to Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue and the state delegates led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and all the MPs met Union Minister for Water Resources and submitted a petition for releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

“We have been demanding 12,000 cusecs, but the Union government allows only 5,000 cusecs. The 12,000 cusecs is not a concession but our right and the Karnataka government’s duty,” Jothimani asserted.

The MP asked the Centre to take into account the storage of water in all minor dams in Karnataka and should be instructed to release the due share of water to Tamil Nadu. On this, the Centre should not be biased, she added.

Lauding the steps initiated by CM MK Stalin on the Cauvery issue, Jothimani said the TNCC will always support Tamil Nadu CM on the issue. “At the same time, the CM and the Deputy CM of Karnataka should realise the genuine demand of Tamil Nadu and the Union government should ensure justice,” she said.