TNCC will not allow construction of Mekedatu dam: Congress MP Praveen Chackravarty

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Praveen Chackravarty said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been touring across all the states and has started interacting with the youngsters from the states, and he would visit Tamil Nadu on October 10 and would interact with the youth on various issues in national politics.

Stating that the irregularities in the election process have created ripples among the Northern states of India, Praveen said the opposition parties raised the issue in April itself and the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, should have resigned, owing responsibility for the irregularities. "We lost the credibility of Indian democracy,” he said.