TNCC will not allow construction of Mekedatu dam: Congress MP Praveen Chackravarty

TIRUCHY: TNCC has strongly been opposing the Mekedatu dam by the Karnataka government and will never ever allow them to place even a single brick to begin the project, said Congress Rajya Sabha MP Praveen Chackravarty here on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Praveen Chackravarty said the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been touring across all the states and has started interacting with the youngsters from the states, and he would visit Tamil Nadu on October 10 and would interact with the youth on various issues in national politics.
Stating that the irregularities in the election process have created ripples among the Northern states of India, Praveen said the opposition parties raised the issue in April itself and the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, should have resigned, owing responsibility for the irregularities. "We lost the credibility of Indian democracy,” he said.
Meanwhile, Praveen charged that the taxing of UPI transactions has been forced by the US President. A tax of Rs 30,000 crore per year would be collected through these transactions, he said.
Expressing hope that a favourable solution would be received for Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue, Praveen said that he had raised the issue in the parliament and the minister for Jal Sakthi favoured Tamil Nadu.
“TNCC has strongly been opposing the construction of Mekedatu dam. We will never allow Karnataka to place even a single brick at the construction site and continue to raise our voice against it,” Praveen Chackravarty stressed.