TNCC to show black flags during Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Indian National Congress on Thursday announced that it would organise a black flag protest in the city on Friday during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the city in condemnation of his remarks about Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar in the Parliament recently.

An announcement issued by the state Congress unit said that Congress functionaries from Chennai, Tiruvallur, Avadi, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet would organize a black flag waving condemnation protest at 4pm near the Panagal Maligai in Saidapet on Friday condemning union minister Amit Shah, as was Selvaperunthagai blamed the BJP regime at the Centre and UP for the stampede in Mahakumbh which claimed 30 lives, and asked, "Will UP Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath own responsibility for the stampede deaths and demit office?"

Citing the resignation of former railway minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in the 1950s after the Ariyalur train tragedy, Selvaperunthagai said, "It has been a long-time agenda and intention of the BJP to convert the religious acts of majority Hindus into political gains.

The BJP was lethargic in making arrangements for the Mahakumbh because it wanted to exploit the people's belief in god for political advantage by RSS ideology.

Over 30 people have died due to the slackness. Prime Minister Modi must take responsibility for it." He also asked the government to take precautionary measures in future to avoid such disasters in future.