TNCC to hold Ambedkar-Nehru Constitution conference on Jan 7

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president, K Selvaperunthagai, on Saturday announced that the party will organise a conference on the Constitution at the party's State headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, here on January 7.

The conference will be titled "Constitution Created by Ambedkar and Nehru," Selvaperunthagai told reporters. Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission former chairperson Peter Alphonse would coordinate the conference, he said. Dravida Tamil Peravai president, Professor Suba Veerapandian, will also take part in the conference, which is seen as a part of its nationwide offensive against the ruling BJP for allegedly undermining the Constitution and insulting its chief architect, Dr B R Ambedkar.

The State Congress unit earlier announced a black flag protest during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the State in condemnation of the minister's reported insulting remarks on Ambedkar in his speech in Parliament. The State Congress unit also held picketing in all district headquarters over the issue.

The TNCC president also announced a condolence meeting on January 7 at Kamarajar Hall in the city to pay tributes to former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, and former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president EVKS Elangovan. Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the INDIA bloc in the state will also participate in the meeting, he said.