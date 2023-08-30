TNCC stands with DMK on Cauvery: Thirunavukkarasar

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee along with the DMK government would certainly fight for the state rights on the Cauvery issue, Congress leader and MP Su Thirunavukkarasar said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Thirunavukkarasar said, there is no chance for negotiation with Karnataka on the Cauvery dispute. The Supreme Court has clearly given the verdict based on which both the states should come to a solution.

He said that the Cauvery dispute is a long-lasting one between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and it will never reflect in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. But, still the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee would always stand by the DMK government and would fight for the rights of TN on the Cauvery issue, he said.