TNCC questions ECI over the announcement of poll date to TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday questioned the 'functioning' of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked whether the ECI acted independently in announcing the election date for TN or whether the election date was announced at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Speaking to the reporters here, Selvaperunthagai said, "It has been announced that polling will be held in Tamil Nadu in a single phase. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited TN five times in a short period of time. Why did he not visit other states like this? The people are doubting whether the ECI acted independently in announcing the election date for TN or whether the date was announced at the behest of the ruling BJP."

Demanding a straight answer from the PM, the Sriperumbudur MLA said after the Pulwama attack in February of 2019, various reports stated that the ruling BJP received funds from many foreign countries through Karachi of Pakistan.

"It was Congress that protested in front of more than 500 branches of State Bank of India across the country and demanded the details of electoral bonds. The ruling BJP has received almost 50 per cent of funds after the Income Tax, Directorate of Enforcement and CBI raids. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer all this. Will Modi answer this during his Lok Sabha poll campaign rallies?, " he said.

The former CLP further exuded confidence and said the DMK-led INDIA bloc alliance will win all the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with a higher margin of votes than 2019.