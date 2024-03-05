TNCC prez Selvaperunthagai hits back at PM Modi for ‘Parivar’ speech

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday shot back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'parivar' speech and said that the PM who comes from the tradition of RSS does not have any right to preach to the Congress.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai referred to the dynastic politics speech of the PM about the Congress recalled the incarceration of Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru among others in different stages during the independence struggle and said that the PM who comes from the legacy of not contributing a wee bit to the freedom struggle does not deserve to talk about the Congress which fought for independence for 60 years under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

Remarking that Modi was groomed by the RSS movement which did not hoist the national flag for 52 years at its headquarters, the TNCC chief said that coming from such a background, Modi does not deserve to preach to the Congress party.

Citing the acquittal of the accused in the infamous 2G case with which the BJP went to town in the previous UPA-II regime, the TNCC chief said that there was no symptom of the Modi regime ordering a probe into the Rs 7.5 lakh crore irregularities unearthed now.

One needs no better proof of rampant corruption in the Modi regime than this, he added.