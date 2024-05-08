TNCC president Selvaperunthagai files case against PM Modi over hate speech in campaigns

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court, urging it to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to call for an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly making hate speeches during the ongoing election season.

Seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take immediate action against the PM for inctiting religious tensions during campaign speeches.

The petition says that the Prime Minister is creating false propaganda about the Congress party's election promises.

The matter was mentioned before the Vacation Bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandira and Justice R Kalaimathi on Wednesday, which directed the petitioner to get the matter numbered by the Registry first.

This leniency of the ECI sent a wrong signal to the citizens and undermined the integrity of our nation’s whole electoral process, it noted.

He said the Prime Minister himself had termed Muslims as “infiltrators” and those who “have more children.”

Selvaperunthagai contended before the High Court this morning that the Prime Minister had made unsavoury remarks against Muslims in multiple election meetings since April 21.

Congress party lawyers have complained to the judges that they were refusing to file petition as it has Prime Minister's name.

Subsequently, the High Court bench has ordered to correct the defects in the petition and to file it again.