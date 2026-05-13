TNCC president Selvaperunthagai condemns centre for slapping 15% customs duty on gold, silver

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai said gold is not merely a commodity in Tamil Nadu but an emotional and financial security for families, particularly women. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advising people to reduce gold purchases and then imposing higher customs duties on gold and silver within days.



"On one side, there is inflation, and on the other, there is a steep rise in taxes. Ultimately, it is the middle-class and poor people who are affected the most," he said.



The TNCC chief accused the BJP-led Union government of "exploiting people's savings and women's future security through taxation." He said the increase in customs duty would make gold purchases more difficult for ordinary families who traditionally depend on gold as a safe form of savings and financial support during emergencies.