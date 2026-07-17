TNCC president Manickam Tagore says Kudankulam plant's leaked data on dark web, seeks PMO intervention

In a Social media post, the TNCC president said the alleged breach highlights the potential risks involved in entrusting critical national infrastructure data to private corporate entities. He noted that any compromise of strategic installations, such as nuclear facilities, could have far-reaching implications for the country's security.

Tagore said he has written to the Prime Minister's Office seeking urgent intervention and immediate action to address the reported security lapse. He urged the Centre to treat the issue as a matter of national importance and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to prevent further exposure of sensitive information.

He also called upon the National Security Council Secretariat and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to take responsibility for examining the alleged breach and conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the matter.

Stressing that there should be no compromise on national security, Tagore said the truth behind the reported leak must be established and accountability fixed if any lapses are found.