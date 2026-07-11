TNCC president Manickam Tagore bats for Kerala-style anti-BJP stance in Tamil Nadu

Responding to VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan's remarks that opposition to the BJP is a progressive political position and that the DMK and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam could be part of the same front against the BJP, Tagore said Thirumavalavan's political view is very mature and progressive and that political parties can have differences at the State level while joining hands to oppose the BJP.

Citing Kerala as an example, he noted that the Congress and the CPM are political rivals in the State but often take a common stance on national issues to oppose the BJP. On the Mekedatu dam issue, Tagore pointed out that political parties in Karnataka had come together despite their differences and said all parties in Tamil Nadu should similarly remain united in safeguarding the State's Cauvery river rights.

Meanwhile, Tagore alleged that NEET had become a Rs 5,000 crore business in Tamil Nadu. He further claimed that repeated question paper leaks in BJP-ruled states had undermined the credibility of the examination and adversely affected students' future. Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's stance on the issue, Tagore said the Union government should ensure a fair and transparent admission process for medical education.