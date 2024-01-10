TNCC issues show cause notice to Karti

CHENNAI: The state Congress has reportedly issued show cause notice to its MP from Sivaganga Karti P Chidamabaram for his views regarding party national leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to TNCC sources, the party unit has issued a notice to the MP to offer a clarification regarding his recent media interview. In an interview to a regional news channel, Karti aired views seemingly appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the BJP’s victory in three state Assembly polls in the Hindi heartland. In the same interview, he also aired ‘realistic’ views about Rahul Gandhi. The state party unit headed by KS Alagiri is said to have questioned the MP’s views aired around three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, sources close to Karti told DT Next that the MP did not receive any notice and the very act was questionable given that Karti was a MP and AICC member. Leaders said that only AICC was authorised to issue notice to AICC members. There is a suspicion that the compliant against Karti might be motivated by the ongoing race for the TNCC chief post.