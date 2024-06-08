TNCC general body meet to be held on June 11 at Kamaraj Hall, Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) is set to convene a general body meeting on June 11 at the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Hall in Teynampet.

The announcement was made by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai through a statement on Saturday.

"The meeting aims to strengthen the Congress party's influence in Tamil Nadu politics. Under the chairmanship of All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, future action plans will be decided during the meeting," Selvaperunthagai stated.

Selvaperunthagai extended a cordial invitation to all members who have been called to the general body meeting.

He emphasized, "all those invited to the General Body Meeting are kindly requested to attend without fail and to contribute constructive ideas to strengthen the party."