TNCC condemns Modi regime for failing to resolve fishermen issue

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K S Alagiri on Monday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime for the repeated arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen and apprehension of their boats by the Lankan Navy.

Pointing out that about 240 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy and about 64 have been arrested so far in 2024, Alagiri said that the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen has been adversely affected owing to their repeated arrest and apprehension of their boats by the Lankan Navy.

Claiming that as many as 45 TN fishermen are still languishing in the Lankan prisons, Alagiri said that the blue revolution and deep sea fishing rights promised by the ruling BJP without securing their traditional fishing rights was of no avail.

Advising the Union government to adopt a humane approach to the fishermen issue as it was difficult to demarcate the international maritime boundary in the narrow areas between India and Sri Lanka, the TNCC president said that the joint working committee set up by both countries to resolve the issue in 2016 on condition that they would meet every three months and the two country fishing ministers would meet separately to resolve the issues, has only met five times till 2022 and not once since then.

Accusing the Modi regime of not taking any steps to convene the meeting or resolve the issue, Alagiri said that the issue of arrest of TN fishermen and detention of their boats has become a regular phenomenon.

A protest would be organized at Rameswaram on February 10 by the All India Fishermen Congress led by its president Armstrong Fernando in condemnation of the BJP regime not setting up a separate fishing ministry and failing to prevent the excesses of the Sri Lankan Navy against Tamil Nadu fishermen.